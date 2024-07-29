Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 365,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,221,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $775.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.