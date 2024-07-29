Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Transocean from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Transocean has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 429,950 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Transocean by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Transocean by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $290,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Transocean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

