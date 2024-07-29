Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 32,055,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,064,833. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.