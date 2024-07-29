Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 32,055,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,064,833. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

