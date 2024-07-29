Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $56,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.81. 11,540,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,620. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

