Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,182 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

ALLY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

