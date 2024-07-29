Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,899 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 399% compared to the average volume of 581 call options.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 556,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,672. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Amarin by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 632,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Amarin by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 476,996 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Amarin by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 394,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.