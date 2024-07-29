TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.26

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 43863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

A number of analysts have commented on TPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.34%.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

