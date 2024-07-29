Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Short Interest Up 36.6% in July

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ TRML traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. 125,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,407. The company has a market cap of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

