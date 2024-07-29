Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Short Interest Up 36.6% in July

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Tourmaline Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ TRML traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. 125,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,407. The company has a market cap of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline Bio Company Profile
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Bio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.