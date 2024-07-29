Toncoin Price Hits $6.74 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $23.02 billion and approximately $168.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.74 or 0.00009810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,784.55 or 1.00063446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00071618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,733,346 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,714,523.532621 with 2,516,594,943.192266 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.76182082 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 477 active market(s) with $136,972,945.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

