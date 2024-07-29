Tilray Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 96,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,925 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY remained flat at $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29,150,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,712,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.20. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tilray by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 46.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

