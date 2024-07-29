Threshold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.29 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $240.81 million and $9.29 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02450262 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $11,308,469.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

