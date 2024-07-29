Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $462.33 million and $2.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00040159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,629,052,115 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.