Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $615.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $615.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $618.94.

TMO opened at $607.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $614.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $563.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

