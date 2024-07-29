TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.35.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXMD

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.