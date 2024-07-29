The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. 836,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

