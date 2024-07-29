The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $78.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

LW opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 34,981 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 54.5% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $11,097,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

