The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 2,157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Cannabist Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBSTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,283. Cannabist has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

