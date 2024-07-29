TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$240.00 at Cormark

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.38.

TFII traded down C$2.06 on Monday, hitting C$210.49. 150,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,282. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$144.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$195.71. The stock has a market cap of C$17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

In other TFI International news, Director Sébastien Martel purchased 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, with a total value of C$399,279.52. In other news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total value of C$1,235,739.38. Also, Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, with a total value of C$399,279.52. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

