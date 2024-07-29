TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Buys C$52,390.60 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Abi-Karam bought 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60.
TFI International Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TFII traded down C$2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$210.32. The company had a trading volume of 170,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,419. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$195.71. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$144.42 and a 52 week high of C$220.93.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
