TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Buys C$52,390.60 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Abi-Karam bought 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60.

TFI International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFII traded down C$2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$210.32. The company had a trading volume of 170,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,419. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$195.71. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$144.42 and a 52 week high of C$220.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark increased their target price on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

