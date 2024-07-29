Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,055,767. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $303,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,905.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,993. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

