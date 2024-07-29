Terran Coin (TRR) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $77,737.01 and $3,393.08 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

