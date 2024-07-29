Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,531,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 936,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $10.03.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

