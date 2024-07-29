Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $171.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $156.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.59. 505,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,787. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $410,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after buying an additional 240,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $14,706,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

