Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $112.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.17. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

