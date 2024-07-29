Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.9 days.

Temenos Price Performance

TMNSF stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. Temenos has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

Get Temenos alerts:

About Temenos

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.