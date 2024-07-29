Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.9 days.
Temenos Price Performance
TMNSF stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. Temenos has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $96.80.
About Temenos
