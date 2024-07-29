TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $10,759,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.2 %

TEL stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.