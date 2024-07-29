TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,723 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 624,316 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278,886 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $111,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,055. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

