TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 708,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.29% of TC Energy worth $115,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TC Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339,800 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $235,580,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 492,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,886. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

