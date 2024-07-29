Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is Energy Income Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 317,857 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 2.8% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $135,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.57. 1,364,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

