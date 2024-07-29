T. Rowe Price Group’s (TROW) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $121.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $112.32. 443,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $128.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

