Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 261,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Syra Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRA opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. Syra Health has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syra Health will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

