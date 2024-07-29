SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,880,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

