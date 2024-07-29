SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,686 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $137.31. 499,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,766. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.24. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

