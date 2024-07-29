SVB Wealth LLC Sells 342 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. 6,858,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.