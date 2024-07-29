SVB Wealth LLC Sells 173 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 873.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,759,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 44,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.91. 1,879,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,010. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.