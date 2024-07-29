SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SHYG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 537,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

