SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $213.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,682. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

