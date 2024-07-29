SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.83. 32,275,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,858,672. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

