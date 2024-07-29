SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $11.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,078.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,481. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,877.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,911.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

