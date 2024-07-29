SVB Wealth LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.63. 2,125,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.