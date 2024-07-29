SVB Wealth LLC Has $784,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,737,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,230,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.92. 1,428,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,994. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $2,957,300. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

