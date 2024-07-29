SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock worth $15,071,485 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

