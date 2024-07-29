SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.15. 12,519,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,996,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

