SVB Wealth LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,302,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

