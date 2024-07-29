SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,989. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.