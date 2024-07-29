SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,089,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,388. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $1,001,570.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700,886 shares in the company, valued at $129,913,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,178 shares of company stock worth $26,136,963 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.