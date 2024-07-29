SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 62 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.38. The stock had a trading volume of 438,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,435. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.