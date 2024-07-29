Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.
Surge Energy Company Profile
