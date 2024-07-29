Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.