Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.86. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1,071,009 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 9.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $898.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 136.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 237,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 166.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 87,558.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 105,070 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.