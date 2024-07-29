Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.76.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

